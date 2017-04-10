ISKCON Concludes Gita Champions League; 3000 School Students Participate

New Delhi: In the recently concluded Gita Champions League contest organized by International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), almost 3000 students participated from 80 schools in Mumbai. Apart from Mumbai, the contest is also held in foreign countries. Every year, an essay contest is held in Australia on "Bhagwad Gita - As it is". The competition was also held in Mauritius and Malaysia recently. A release from ISKCON said that this year the contest would be held in USA and South Africa as well.
In the contest held in Mumbai, 23 toppers from different schools were given trophies and certificates. The first prize was Rs. 5000, second prize was Rs. 3000 and third prize was Rs. 2000 including a trophy for each topper. The prizes were distributed by Sunil Dhamne, Deputy Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at a function on April 8.
According to reports in Press Trust of India, eighty-two students who participated in the contest were non-hindus. Last year, a muslim girl had topped in one of the categories. Other than Mumbai, the contest is also held in Pune, Nashik and Nagpur in Maharashtra, Delhi, Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, Belgaum in Karnataka, Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and Kolkata in West Bengal.
The contest was held in Hindi, English, and Marathi languages. The aim of the contest is to motivate students to learn and incorporate the teachings of Bhagwad Gita. According to the release by ISKCON, so far more than 1.41 lakh students from more than 1500 schools from different cities in the country have participated in the Gita Champions League contest.
The first GCL contest was held in Mumbai under the supervision of senior members of the ISKCON Chowpatty Temple in Mumbai in 2010. Since then, every year thousands of students have participated in the competition.
(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)
