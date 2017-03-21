Indian Government Promotes Collaboration Between Indian And Foreign Universities

Education | Edited by | Updated: March 21, 2017 11:12 IST
New Delhi:  The Indian Government has taken several initiatives to bring premier educational institutions like IITs, NITs, IISERs and IIITs to International standards. The government has also taken measures to promote research and innovation in universities. The plans to improve quality of education also include conducting national level entrance examinations to ensure admission on merit basis. The government also has plans to increase collaborative efforts between academicians in Indian and foreign universities. The efforts of the Indian Government were elaborated by Minister of State (HRD), Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey in a written reply in Lok Sabha yesterday.

Some of the major initiatives taken by Indian Government are:
  • The Global Interactive Academic Network (GIAN), under which foreign academicians are invited to offer short courses in the Indian institutions.
  • Provision of 10% supernumerary seats for foreign students.
  • Promotion of collaborative research with foreign universities.
  • Conducting of entrance exams like JEE (Main) and JEE (Advanced) in select foreign countries.
  • The UGC (Promotion and Maintenance of Standards of Academic Collaboration between Indian and Foreign Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2016 which allows Indian Universities to have collaboration with foreign universities with prior permission of UGC. The UGC regulations also permit private and deemed to be universities to establish off-shore campuses.
 
The government has also started 66 Centres of Excellence at the Institutes of National Importance and Universities. The government also provides funds under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) for research, innovation, and quality improvement programmes.

The government has also started two initiatives, Impacting Research Innovation and Technology (IMPRINT) and Uchchatar Avishkar Yojana (UAY). Under these schemes research projects which are socially relevant, outcome-oriented and is of use to the industry are funded. The total budget allocated under these schemes is Rs. 487 crore and Rs. 475 crore respectively.

