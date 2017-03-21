Indian Government Promotes Collaboration Between Indian And Foreign Universities

Some of the major initiatives taken by Indian Government are:
- The Global Interactive Academic Network (GIAN), under which foreign academicians are invited to offer short courses in the Indian institutions.
- Provision of 10% supernumerary seats for foreign students.
- Promotion of collaborative research with foreign universities.
- Conducting of entrance exams like JEE (Main) and JEE (Advanced) in select foreign countries.
- The UGC (Promotion and Maintenance of Standards of Academic Collaboration between Indian and Foreign Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2016 which allows Indian Universities to have collaboration with foreign universities with prior permission of UGC. The UGC regulations also permit private and deemed to be universities to establish off-shore campuses.
The government has also started 66 Centres of Excellence at the Institutes of National Importance and Universities. The government also provides funds under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) for research, innovation, and quality improvement programmes.
The government has also started two initiatives, Impacting Research Innovation and Technology (IMPRINT) and Uchchatar Avishkar Yojana (UAY). Under these schemes research projects which are socially relevant, outcome-oriented and is of use to the industry are funded. The total budget allocated under these schemes is Rs. 487 crore and Rs. 475 crore respectively.
Click here for more Education News