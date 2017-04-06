IIM Sambalpur Holds First Convocation

Sambalpur: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur held its first convocation today. The first batch of Post Graduate Programme(PGP) with 49 students commenced at IIM Sambalpur on September 23, 2015 in the state of Odisha. Speaking at the occasion, State Bank of India Chairperson, Arundhati Bhattacharya said that the reputation of an institution is shaped by the manner in which its students behave and conduct themselves, reported Press Trust of India. She also said that the students have the power to make or break the reputation of a new institution.
Classes in IIM-Sambalpur began from September 24, 2015 in the temporary campus, located in the premises of Silicon Institute of Technology, Sambalpur.
Bhattacharya, who is also the Chairperson of the Board of Governors of the institute, motivated the students saying the students should do ordinary things in an extraordinary way.
Arundhati Bhattacharya, was appointed as the Chairperson of the Society and Board of Governors of IIM Sambalpur for the next five years, starting from January 15, 2016.
Mentored by IIM Indore, IIM Sambalpur is among the six new IIMs which the Government of India approved to establish in its Budget 2014-15, presented in the Parliament of India on June 24, 2015.
Presenting the convocaion address as the chief guest of the programme, Odisha Chief Secretary, A P Padhi, said the state has emerged as a major educational hub of eastern India with several institutions imparting courses in humanities, science, commerce, engineering, medicine and management.
According to Mr. Padhi, Odisha is now home to a host of reputed educational institutions like AIIMS, IIT, NISER & IISER and IIM, Sambalpur is a new addition in the educational firmament of the state.
After globalisation, pursuing a career in management has become a major option before most of the students, he said.
Mahadeo Jaiswal, the newly appointed director of the institute and Director of IIM-Indore Prof R T Krishnan also spoke on the occasion.
While 45 students were given certificates on the occasion, meanwhile one student was presented gold medal during the convocation.
(With Inputs from PTI)
