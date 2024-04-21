UGC NET June 2024 Registration Begins, Check Last Date, Exam Schedule

UGC NET June 2024 will comprise two papers with multiple-choice questions and no breaks between them.

The registration for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) 2024 has begun. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The deadline for application submission is May 10.

The last date for submission of examination fees is May 11. Candidates will have the opportunity to make corrections in their application forms from May 13 to May 15.

According to the official notice, the examination will be held on June 16.

The UGC-NET June 2024 exam for Junior Research Fellowship, eligibility for Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD in 83 subjects will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the OMR (Pen & Paper) mode. The exam will comprise two papers with multiple-choice questions and no breaks between them.

UGC NET June 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Select the UGC NET June 2024 link on the home page.

Sign up and log in to your account.

Complete the application form and proceed with the payment of the application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Retain a physical copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

UGC NET June 2024: Application Fee

General/unreserved category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,150 while SC/ST/PwD and third gender candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 325.

Fee payment must be made online via Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

If any candidate encounters challenges while applying for UGC-NET June 2024, they can reach out for assistance at 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or via email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. Further information can be found on the official UGC NET website.