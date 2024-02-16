594 IIM Indore Students Secure Job Offers, Highest Package At Rs 1 Crore

IIM Indore Placements 2024: Consulting constituted 25 per cent of the total offers.

The Indian Institute of Management, Indore (IIMI), achieved 100 per cent placement rate in the recruitment drive for 2022-24 batch, with a total of 594 students receiving job offers, including one student securing a Rs 1 crore package. Over 150 companies participated in the drive.

The average annual package received by students is 25.68 lakh per annum (LPA) while the median CTC stood at Rs 24.50 LPA. This year, IIM Indore formed ties with more than 50 new recruiters, such as Accenture Operations, Airtel, Bajaj Consumer Care, CAMS, DataLink, ESAF Bank, Godrej & Boyce, HCL Software, and HDFC Life.



We take immense delight in announcing that #IIMIndore has achieved 100% completion of the Final Placements for the batch of 2022-24. The season saw the participation of 150+ recruiters rolling out offers to 594 students from PGP and IPM!

(1/2)#IIMI#Placements#FinalPlacementspic.twitter.com/7VHkB1IgHQ — IIM Indore (@IIM_I) February 13, 2024

Consulting constituted 25 per cent of the total offers, with participation from leading recruiters. The finance sector attracted 19 per cent of the offers, while Sales & Marketing roles comprised another 19 percent. Additionally, 12 per cent of the batch pursued positions in IT/Analytics, and 25 per cent received offers in General Management, HR & Operations from various companies.

IIM Indore holds accreditations from three prestigious international agencies: AMBA, AACSB, and EQUIS. In the FT Global 2023 and QS World University Rankings, IIM Indore secured the 4th and 6th positions among all IIMs, highlighting its reputation for providing top-notch management education.

Professor Himanshu Rai, the director of IIM Indore, said, "We strongly believe that integrating academia and industry is crucial for students' welfare and have consistently made efforts to bridge the gap. Our students' ability to secure fulfilling career opportunities, despite ongoing economic uncertainties, underscores the efficacy of our philosophy."