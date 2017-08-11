IGNOU June Term End Examination 2017 Result Declared; Check Now At Ignou.ac.in

To download your IGNOU June term end examination results, the candidates may follow the steps given below.
IGNOU June Term End Examination Result 2017: How to check
Step one: Go to official IGNOU website: www.ignou.ac.in
Step two: Click on the Student's Zone tab on the home page.
Step three: Click on the Term End Examination June 2017 Result.
Step four: Enter your 9 digit Enrolment Number.
Step five: Click on Submit and view your result.
IGNOU has released the marks obtained by students in the term end examination only and will update the marks of the assignments in the student's profile in due course of time. The complete grade card will be updated shortly. The official website also says that pending results if any will follow.
For students who fail in the exam, the re-examination application form will be available from next month. Subject to provisions, students can fill re-examination form for exam which will be held in December 2017.
