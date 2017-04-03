HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar Will Release NIRF India Ranking 2017 Today

New Delhi: Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) is all set to release the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2017 for Indian Universities. The ranking will be released by Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Human Resource Development through a press conference. The rankings will be released at the PIB Conference Hall, Shastri Bhawan at 1:30 pm. The event will also be webcasted. The NIRF system was accepted by MHRD and launched on September 29, 2015. MHRD completed the process of collecting data from universities in February 2017.
The first ever NIRF India Ranking was released in 2016. NIRf released rankings in four different categories - University, Engineering institutes, Management institutes, and Pharmacy institutes. The institutes were ranked on five major parameters. In 2016, Indian Institute of Science was ranked as the best University in India.
The institute participating in the ranking system this year will be given a common overall ranking and a discipline specific ranking. Highly focused Institutes with a single main discipline with less than 1000 students enrolled will be given only a discipline specific ranking.
The participating institutes will be ranked on the following parameters:
Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR) - For TLR, institutes are assessed on multiple factors such as student strength, faculty-student ratio, financial resources and their utilization etc. The weightage for TLR in ranking is 0.30.
Research and Professional Practice (RPP) - For RPP, institutes are ranked on factors such as research papers and journals published, quality of publication etc. The weightage for RPP in ranking is 0.30.
Graduation Outcome (GO) - Under GO, institutes are ranked on factors such as placements, median salary, ratio of students admitted to top universities etc. Weightage for this metric for overall ranking is 0.20.
Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) - Under this criteria institutes are assessed on the diversity factor such as number of students from other states, women students etc. The weightage for this metric is 0.10.
Perception - Institutes are also assessed for peer and public perception. The weightage accorded to perception of an institute for overall ranking is 0.10.
