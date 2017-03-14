HPNLET 2017: Apply For LLB, LLM And PhD At Himachal Pradesh National Law University; Last Date April 8

Seat breakup
- BA LLB/BBA LLB (Hons.): 60 students will be admitted in each program.
- One year LLM program: 20 students will be admitted to this program.
- PhD: 10 students will be admitted to this program.
Educational Qualification
BA LLB/BBA LLB (Five year integrated program)
- Candidate must have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination with minimum 50% marks for general category candidates and 45% marks for SC/ST candidates.
- Candidates who have completed 10+2 through Open School/Universities system directly without having any basic qualification are not eligible to apply.
- Candidates should be below 20 years of age for unreserved categories and 22 years of age for SC/ST categories.
One year LLM course
Candidate must have LLB (3 year or 5 year integrated) or any equivalent degree with 55% marks for general category and 50% marks for SC/ST categories.
PhD programs
LLM or equivalent degree with minimum 55% marks.
Structure of Entrance Exam paper
BA/BBA LLB (Honors)
There would be four sections in the question paper:
- General Awareness: 50 questions
- Legal Awareness and Reasoning: 40 questions
- Quantitative Aptitude: 30 questions
- English Comprehension: 30 questions
Each question will carry 1 mark.
One year LLM program
120 MCQs from the topics taught in LLB program. 30 marks essay on Contemporary Legal Problems.
PhD
There will be two papers. Paper I will have 50 objective type questions from Legal Research Methodology carrying 2 marks each. Paper II will have a50 marks essay on a topic related to Law and Social Transformation.
