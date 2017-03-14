HPNLET 2017: Apply For LLB, LLM And PhD At Himachal Pradesh National Law University; Last Date April 8

EMAIL PRINT Himachal Pradesh National Law Entrance Test (HPNLET) 2017: Last Date To Apply April 8 New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU) began the application process for Himachal Pradesh National Law Entrance Test (HPNLET) 2017 on January 24, in the online mode. The last date to apply for the entrance exam is April 8, 2017. HPNLU conducts the entrance test for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programs in law. The entrance exam will be conducted on May 21. The exam will be conducted offline, and the question paper will follow different structure for different courses.



Seat breakup BA LLB/BBA LLB (Hons.): 60 students will be admitted in each program.

One year LLM program: 20 students will be admitted to this program.

PhD: 10 students will be admitted to this program.

Educational Qualification



BA LLB/BBA LLB (Five year integrated program) Candidate must have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination with minimum 50% marks for general category candidates and 45% marks for SC/ST candidates.

Candidates who have completed 10+2 through Open School/Universities system directly without having any basic qualification are not eligible to apply.

Candidates should be below 20 years of age for unreserved categories and 22 years of age for SC/ST categories.

One year LLM course



Candidate must have LLB (3 year or 5 year integrated) or any equivalent degree with 55% marks for general category and 50% marks for SC/ST categories.



PhD programs



LLM or equivalent degree with minimum 55% marks.



Structure of Entrance Exam paper



BA/BBA LLB (Honors)



There would be four sections in the question paper: General Awareness: 50 questions

Legal Awareness and Reasoning: 40 questions

Quantitative Aptitude: 30 questions

English Comprehension: 30 questions

Each question will carry 1 mark.



One year LLM program



120 MCQs from the topics taught in LLB program. 30 marks essay on Contemporary Legal Problems.



PhD



There will be two papers. Paper I will have 50 objective type questions from Legal Research Methodology carrying 2 marks each. Paper II will have a50 marks essay on a topic related to Law and Social Transformation.



