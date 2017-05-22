Haryana Board HBSE Class 10th Result 2017 Declared, Check At Bseh.org, Monika Rani Tops The Exam

HBSE 10 Class Result: Know the toppers
Here is the list of Haryana Board Class 10 examination toppers list (Nam, Marks, School):
Monika Rani (493), Senior Model High School, Bhirdana
Rupesh (491), Adarsh Sr Sec School, Kairu
Sakshi (490), Amar Jyoti Sr Sec School, Bhuthan Kalan
Anjali (490), Model K M Sr Sec School, Dangra Tohana Fatehabad
Ravi kumar (490), Bal Adarsh High School, Bandaheri
HBSE 10 Class Result: How To Check
The students can follow these steps to check the results:
Go to the official website of Haryana Board
Click on the results link
Enter your details - roll number or name - in the next page open
Submit the details
See your results
The students can take a printout of the results which is declared now. For official purposes, the students will have to get the official mark lists from the board. The official mark sheets or certificates will be available with the schools.
HBSE 12 Class Result
Haryana Board class 12 results were declared last week. In the class 12 results, overall 64.5 per cent students passed, continuing the trends, girls have outshone boys in the performance.
This year's results percentage is slightly better than the last year's 62.40 per cent.
Haryana Board
The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is established in 1969. HBSE is the authority which conducts the Public Examinations at Secondary or High School and Senior Secondary School levels twice a year in the state of Haryana through the affiliated schools.
