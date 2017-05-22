Haryana Board HBSE Class 10th Result 2017 Declared, Check At Bseh.org, Monika Rani Tops The Exam

HBSE Class 10 results have been declared at the official website of the Board. The results can be accessed from the official website, bseh.org.

Education | Edited by | Updated: May 22, 2017 17:05 IST
New Delhi:  HBSE Class 10 results have been declared at the official website of the Board. The results can be accessed from the official website, bseh.org. Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) declared the Class 10 or secondary examination results from its Bhiwani headquarters. The board also released the class 10 toppers list, in which Monika Rani from Senior Model High School, Bhirdana ranked first. The Haryana Board has earlier declared the senior secondary examination or class 12 results and Haryana Open school results last week. The students can check their results in the official website, bseh.org now.

HBSE 10 Class Result: Know the toppers

Here is the list of Haryana Board Class 10 examination toppers list (Nam, Marks, School):

Monika Rani (493), Senior Model High School, Bhirdana 
Rupesh (491), Adarsh Sr Sec School, Kairu
Sakshi (490), Amar Jyoti Sr Sec School, Bhuthan Kalan 
Anjali (490), Model K M Sr Sec School, Dangra Tohana Fatehabad 
Ravi kumar (490), Bal Adarsh High School, Bandaheri 

HBSE 10 Class Result: How To Check 

The students can follow these steps to check the results:
harya

Go to the official website of Haryana Board
Click on the results link
Enter your details - roll number or name - in the next page open
Submit the details
See your results 

The students can take a printout of the results which is declared now. For official purposes, the students will have to get the official mark lists from the board. The official mark sheets or certificates will be available with the schools.

HBSE 12 Class Result

Haryana Board class 12 results were declared last week. In the class 12 results, overall 64.5 per cent students passed, continuing the trends, girls have outshone boys in the performance. 

This year's results percentage is slightly better than the last year's 62.40 per cent.

Haryana Board

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is established in 1969. HBSE is the authority which conducts the Public Examinations at Secondary or High School and Senior Secondary School levels twice a year in the state of Haryana through the affiliated schools.

Click here for more Education News
 

