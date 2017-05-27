Gujarat Board GSEB Class 10 SSC Results 2017 To Be Declared On May 29 At Gbse.org Gujarat Board GSEB SSC class 10 results will be declared on May 29. A press release by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar (GSHSEB) last week has notified that the results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) class 10 exams will be declared on May 29 at 8 am.

Gujarat Board GSEB SSC class 10 results will be declared on May 29. A press release by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar (GSHSEB) last week has notified that the results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) class 10 exams will be declared on May 29 at 8 am. The students will be able to access from the official website of Gujarat Board, gbse.org. The students who have appeared for the class 10 or SSC exam will be able to check their results once it is declared on May 29. Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board declared the GSEB class 12 higher secondary science stream results on May 11.The Gujarat Board had released the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2017 results on May 23. The board declared the GUJCET results on May 23 early morning.GSEB SSC class 10 examinations started from March 15 and concluded on March 25 this year.The board is expected to release the results of 11 Lakh candidates on May 29.The board is expected to release the class 10 results on May 29 and the candidates who are searching for Gujarat Board Class 10 SSC results can follow these steps:Step 1: Login to the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar (GSHSEB), gseb.org.Step 2: Click on class 10 SSC results linkStep 3: Enter your registration detailsStep 4: Submit the detailsStep 5: See your resultsThe students can take the printout of the results after downloading it.Apart from the Gujarat Board's official results website, alternate websites like www.examresults.net will also host the Gujarat Board Class 10 or SSC results 2017.Click here for more Education News