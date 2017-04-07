Government Proposes NCERT Bill, 2017; NCERT To Be Declared Institution Of National Importance

As per the dictates of the NCERT Bill, 2017, the main objects of the council will be:
- to assist and advise the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, in the formulation and implementation of its policies and programmes in the field of education, particularly school education and teacher education
- to advise and support the State Governments and other educational organisations and institutions on matters relating to school education
- to undertake, promote and coordinate research and development in all branches of education
- to develop and organise courses and award degrees, diplomas, certificates in the fields of teacher education and school education
- to provide extension services to institutions engaged in educational research, teacher education and school education
- to establish linkages and network with national and international institutions in the field of education
- to act as a clearing-house for ideas and information on all matters relating to school education