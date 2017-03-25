GATE 2017 Results To Be Declared On March 27

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT GATE 2017 Results To Be Declared On March 27 New Delhi: IIT Roorkee, the organising institute of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2017 will announce the final results of the exam on March 27. The GATE, which is conducted by Indian Institute of Science and Indian Institutes of Technology has emerged as one of the bench mark tests for engineering and science aptitude in facilitating admissions for higher education (MTech/PhD) in IITs, IISc and various other Institutes, Universities and Laboratories in India. GATE results have also been used to choose candidates for various job opportunities in India by various PSUs and other organisations.



With the standard and high quality of the GATE examination in 23 disciplines of engineering and science subjects, GATE identifies the candidate’s understanding of a subject and aptitude and eligibility for higher studies.



GATE 2017 examinations have been conducted from February 4 to February 12 and



According to the GATE 2017 calendar, results shall be declared on March 27, 2017.



The results will be available on the official website of GATE 2017. The candidates who have appeared for the test may able to retrieve the results using their registration details.



GATE 2017 is conducted through the collaboration of eight zones.



