DTE Maharashtra Begins Application Process For BHMCT Course; Apply Online Till April 28

Education | Edited by | Updated: April 03, 2017 11:03 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
DTE Maharashtra Begins Application Process For BHMCT Course; Apply Online Till April 28

DTE Maharashtra Begins Application Process For BHMCT Course

New Delhi:  State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will begin the application process for admission to Bachelor in Hotel management and Catering Technology course in government, government aided, and unaided institutes in Maharashtra today. The application process will continue till April 28, 2017. The application process is completely online including payment of application fee. Applicants will have to appear for a common entrance test, MAH-B.HMCT-CET 2017, which will be conducted in May 2017. The entrance test will be conducted online in multiple sessions. 

Important Dates

Beginning of online application process: April 3, 2017

Last date to apply online: April 28, 2017

Issue of hall ticket/admit card: May 6, 2017 onwards

Entrance test date: May 14, 2017

Result declaration: May 19, 2017

Eligibility Criteria

An applicant should fulfill the following criteria to be eligible for the B.HMCT program:
Should be an Indian National
Should have passed HSC or its equivalent examination and obtained at least 45% marks in aggregate (at least 40% marks in aggregate for backward class category and Persons with Disabilities candidates belonging to Maharashtra state only)
Candidates appearing for HSC examination are also eligible to appear for CET

Application Process

Interested candidates can apply for the CET through the following link:
http://www.dtemaharashtra.gov.in/hmct2017

Candidates will have to first register and create a login and then proceed to complete the application form. At this stage candidates do not need to upload any documents. Applications sent by post or courier will not be accepted.

About MAH-B.HMCT-CET 2017

MAH-B.HMCT-CET 2017 will be conducted in the online mode and will be a multiple choice objective type exam. The question paper will have questions from English language, Reasoning (Verbal and Arithmetic), and General Knowledge and Awareness including questions from current affairs, culture, trade and commerce, sports, scientific inventions and discoveries, travel/tourism etc. There will a total of 100 questions to be answered in one and half hours.

Click here for more Education News 
 

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READ'If China Isn't Going To Solve North Korea, We Will': Donald Trump
DTE MaharashtraDTE Maharashtra AdmissionBHMCT admissionBHMCT admission maharashtraBHMCT admission 2017UG admission 2017UG admission in MaharashtraBachelor in Hotel Management and Catering Technology

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreAnaarkali Of AarahPhillauriNaam ShabanaPoorna

................................ Advertisement ................................