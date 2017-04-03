DTE Maharashtra Begins Application Process For BHMCT Course; Apply Online Till April 28

New Delhi: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will begin the application process for admission to Bachelor in Hotel management and Catering Technology course in government, government aided, and unaided institutes in Maharashtra today. The application process will continue till April 28, 2017. The application process is completely online including payment of application fee. Applicants will have to appear for a common entrance test, MAH-B.HMCT-CET 2017, which will be conducted in May 2017. The entrance test will be conducted online in multiple sessions.
Important Dates
Beginning of online application process: April 3, 2017
Last date to apply online: April 28, 2017
Issue of hall ticket/admit card: May 6, 2017 onwards
Entrance test date: May 14, 2017
Result declaration: May 19, 2017
Eligibility Criteria
An applicant should fulfill the following criteria to be eligible for the B.HMCT program:
Should be an Indian National
Should have passed HSC or its equivalent examination and obtained at least 45% marks in aggregate (at least 40% marks in aggregate for backward class category and Persons with Disabilities candidates belonging to Maharashtra state only)
Candidates appearing for HSC examination are also eligible to appear for CET
Application Process
Interested candidates can apply for the CET through the following link:
http://www.dtemaharashtra.gov.in/hmct2017
Candidates will have to first register and create a login and then proceed to complete the application form. At this stage candidates do not need to upload any documents. Applications sent by post or courier will not be accepted.
About MAH-B.HMCT-CET 2017
MAH-B.HMCT-CET 2017 will be conducted in the online mode and will be a multiple choice objective type exam. The question paper will have questions from English language, Reasoning (Verbal and Arithmetic), and General Knowledge and Awareness including questions from current affairs, culture, trade and commerce, sports, scientific inventions and discoveries, travel/tourism etc. There will a total of 100 questions to be answered in one and half hours.
