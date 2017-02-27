Delhi University's St. Stephen's Decides To Seek Autonomous Status; DUTA To Protest Tomorrow

New Delhi: Amid protests by students and teachers, the Governing Body of the prestigious St Stephen's College of Delhi University decided to go ahead with the proposal seeking autonomy for the institution. "The GB in-principle decided to seek autonomous status for the college," said a member of the Governing Body (GB), the supreme decision-making body to Press Trust of India. The central government had announced provisions for more autonomy for educational institutions across the country in its budget 2017 and Delhi University had earlier this month formed a committee for its colleges which are seeking autonomy or university status.
Eyeing autonomous status, the Governing Body of St. Stephen's College called an emergent meeting yesterday to discuss modalities, even as the varsity's teachers association has called for a demonstration protesting the idea.
Delhi University colleges like Sriram College of Arts and Science, St Stephens', Ramjas, Hansraj and the ones run by Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee had recently approached the university and HRD officials seeking greater autonomy and decision-making powers.
"The process of disintegration of DU has begun with St. Stephen's GB decision", said a message sent from Delhi University Teacher's Association (DUTA) to the teachers. DUTA accused Dean of Colleges Devesh Sinha, for "playing a leading role in this nefarious and illegal agenda".
"A petition signed by more than 500 students and 30 teachers was presented to the Governing Body by a teacher representative on the GB during its meeting," DUTA said in a statement.
DUTA statement has also said that the Governing Body ignored the plea and decided by a majority vote to adopt the proposal for autonomy in principle.
DUTA has called for a protest demonstration tomorrow "to press for the realisation of our demands and to prevent our University from being balkanised and commercialized" at Gate No 1 outside VC's Office from 11 to 1pm.
