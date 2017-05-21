Delhi University UG Admission 2017: 5 Points To Remember In Online Registration

The undergraduate online registration in Delhi University will kick off tomorrow.

Education | Edited by | Updated: May 21, 2017 14:06 IST
54 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi University UG Admission 2017: 5 Points To Remember In Online Registration

DU Admission 2017: 5 Points To Remember In UG Online Registration

New Delhi:  The undergraduate online registration in Delhi University will kick off tomorrow. The university will be accepting the online registration forms for its 60 undergraduate (UG) programmes in 62 colleges affiliated with the university with around 54,000 seats. The registration will take place between May 22 and June 12. To make the online registration process simple, here we are listing out some important points to keep in mind while applying for the UG courses of University of Delhi.

DU UG Admission 2017: Dates of online registration

The online registration will start from tomorrow, ie, May 22. The last date for the registration will be June 12. The registration for the entrance based courses will start from May 31. According to the university officials, the first cut-off list will be announced on June 20. The university will notify the subsequent cut-off list' dates soon

DU UG Admission 2017: Documents needed for online registration

Some of the mandatory uploads that an applicant has to make during online registration include passport size photograph, scanned signature, class X board certificate, among others. The University of Delhi will keep the window open for the entire May 12 - June 12 period, so that, the students whose class 12 results are yet to be announced may add their details the results come out, including the CBSE.

DU UG Admission 2017: Online Registration Fee, Multiple programmes

All applicants have to make an online registration fee depending on the categories they belong. There won't be any extra fee for the multiple programmes from various colleges applicants chose to apply.

"The students can apply for multiple programmes without paying an extra fee," said a release from the university.

DU UG Admission 2017: Merit Based Courses, Entrance Based Courses

Merit-based courses are those under graduate courses in which admission is done on the basis of marks scored by a student in class 12 board exam. For these courses, the university publishes cut off marks for the various colleges which fall under the aegis of Delhi University.

These are the courses, for which Delhi University conducts an entrance test to select students for admission. The registration for these courses will start from May 31.

DU UG Admission 2017: Integrated Online Application Form

Unlike the earlier years, students will be able to fill DU forms to get admission to St. Stephen's College and Jesus and Mary College (JMC). Both the colleges have agreed to integrate their admission process with the varsity in a recently held meeting, a DU official told NDTV.

Click here for more Education News

Trending

Share this story on

54 Shares
ALSO READTrump Signs 'Tremendous' Deals With Saudi Arabia On His First Day Overseas
Delhi UniversityDelhi University Online RegistrationDelhi University Admission 2017Education NewsDU AdmissionDU Online AdmissionDelhi University CoursesDU Admission 2017 for UGDelhi University Undergraduate CoursesDelhi university 2017 cut offDelhi University ProgrammesDelhi University Registration FeeUniversity of Delhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreHindi MediumHalf Girlfriend

................................ Advertisement ................................