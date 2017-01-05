Delhi Nursery Admissions: Some Private Schools Start The Process, Others Waiting For Government Guidelines

EMAIL PRINT Delhi Nursery Admissions process started on January 2. New Delhi: Nursery admission in Delhi schools started on January 2 and the parents are still facing troubles with choosing schools for their children. Plenty of complaints have been reported after Delhi nursery admissions kicked off in the beginning of this week. Most prominent among them is the confusion over 298 schools in the capital city. After Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) notified that schools on public land of Delhi Development Land (DDA) will have new guidelines for nursery admissions, so far, the only thing happened in that front is the meeting between school authorities and the Directorate of Education.



According to reports, those who have attended the meeting informed the government authorities their concerns regarding having two sets of standards for schools in the capital.

Though there was no common admission guidelines published after the meetings, some private schools in the capital have already started admission procedure.



Some schools are waiting for the government guidelines to come regarding the criteria and they have informed the parents about this, Red Roses Public School is one of them. "Pre-School admission for the session 2017-18 has been stopped till further guidelines from Directorate of Education", Red Roses Public School has said in a notice published in their website.



Amidst all this confusion, parents are worried. Their major concern is; what will happen if they wait for the new guidelines and its aftermath. For the past few years Nursery admissions in Delhi have seen many controversies, with parents taking schools and the government to court over changing rules and guidelines several times.



Meanwhile there were reports suggesting that the Delhi government is planning to do away with the management quota in the nursery admissions. If that happens, the schools and parents may again will be dragged into the court procedures as happened last year in which the schools procured a stay on Delhi government's decision to end the management quota in school admissions.



According to the education department's notification, admission forms were available from January 2 and the last date to submit applications is January 23.



The first list of selected candidates, including those waitlisted, along with marks allotted under the point system, will be announced by schools on February 15. The second list, if any, will come out on February 29 and the admission process will close on March 31.



