Delhi Nursery Admission Row: High Court Division Bench To Pronounce Verdict Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Delhi High court will pronounce its order on February 27 on an appeal filed by the Government of Delhi led by Aam Aadmi Party, challenging a single-judge order that stayed its notification compelling 298 private schools, built on public land, to adopt only neighbourhood criteria in nursery admissions. The Delhi High Court on last Wednesday reserved its order for tomorrow. A division bench of Chief Justice G. Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal heard the arguments of the Delhi government, schools and parents. The Delhi government contended that the single judge was wrong and erroneous and sought setting aside of the February 14 order.
New admission criteria for nursery admissions in Delhi which were notified by Delhi government was stayed by Delhi High Court on February 14. The court said while staying the government directive, that the neighbourhood criteria is "arbitrary and discriminatory".
The Delhi government notification accorded priority to students living within a radius of one km from the school concerned. In case the seats remain vacant, those living within a distance of 3 km will get the chance for admission.
Read: More updates on Delhi Nursery Admissions
Registration for the nursery admission process in Delhi ended on February 14 and the process started on January 2, 2017.
(With Inputs from PTI)
Click here for more Education News