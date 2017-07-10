Davangere University BA, BCom, BBA, And PG Results Declared; Check Now At Davangereuniversity.ac.in Davangere University has declared the results for the even semesters of BA, BSc, BBM, BCA, BCom and Post graduate course examinations. The results for the 2nd, 4th and 6th semesters for all streams of graduation courses and post gradate courses can be checked from the university's official website.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Davangere University UG, PG Results Declared At Davangereuniversity.ac.in New Delhi: Davangere University has declared the results for the even semesters of BA, BSc, BBM, BCA, BCom and Post graduate course examinations. The results for the 2nd, 4th and 6th semesters for all streams of graduation courses and post gradate courses can be checked from the university's official website. The website has crashed due to heavy traffic but students do not need to panic and should wait for a few hours and check their result again. The exam was held in May 2017.



How to check Davangere University Result for UG and PG Even Semesters?



Step one: Go to the official website of the University.

Step two: Click on the DVG UG and PG Result link.

Step three: Enter the required details and submit.

Step four: View and download your result.





Candidates dissatisfied with their result should visit the official website of the university for schedule and process of revaluation.



