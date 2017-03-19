CUCET 2017: Online Application Process Begins Tomorrow

New Delhi: Central University of Rajasthan, which is the coordinating university of the Central Universities Common Entrance Test-2017 (CUCET 2017) has released the notification for the yearly entrance exam and the interested candidates can apply for various courses from tomorrow. CUCET 2017 is conducted for the students of 12, Bachelor Degree holders and Master Degree holders to obtain admission into various Undergraduate / Integrated Program / B.Voc., Post Graduate Program and the Research Program respectively in ten Central Universities. Online applications for CUCET 2017 starts tomorrow and will conclude on April 14.
CUCET 2017 is conducted jointly by the 10 Central Universities which are: Central University of Haryana, Central University of Jammu, Central University of Jharkhand, Central University of Kashmir, Central University of Karnataka, Central University of Kerala, Central University of Punjab, Central University of Rajasthan, Central University of South Bihar and Central University of Tamil Nadu, under the guidance of Central University of Rajasthan.
CUCET 2017: Important Dates
Online Application starts: March 20
Online Application Form for all programs ends on: April 14
Issue of Admit Cards starts on: May 5
CUCET 2017 on: May 17-18
Answer Keys will be uploaded on: May 19
Corrected Answer Keys will be ready by: May 29
Result Declaration of CUCET 2017: June 7
CUCET 2017: How to apply
CUCET 2017 notification has said that the applications should be submitted ONLINE only; OFFLINE applications will NOT be accepted.
Follow these steps to apply for CUCET 2017:
Go to the official website of CUCET2017, https://www.cucet2017.co.in
Click on apply
Enter the details
Submit the details, you will receive a message to the registered mobile number once the registration is over.
Read: More updates on Admissions 2017
An applicant can fill the form partially and login again to complete it as early as possible, said the notification. The candidates can go to the official website to check details about eligibility and other application process.
Click here for more Education News