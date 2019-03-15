Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) Registration Begins

Apply Online for CUCET 2019. Exam Dates Announced

Online registration for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) has begun. Candidates can apply at the official website till April 13. CUCET will be held on May 25 and 26. CUCET 2017 is conducted jointly by 14 Central Universities: Central University of Haryana, Central University of Jammu, Central University of Jharkhand, Central University of Kashmir, Central University of Karnataka, Central University of Kerala, Central University of Punjab, Central University of Rajasthan, Central University of South Bihar, Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Central University of Assam, Mahatma Gandhi Central University Bihar, Bengaluru Dr. B. R. Ambedkar School of Economics and Central University of Tamil Nadu.

The Central University of Rajasthan will conduct the exam.

Details of the exam are available on the web portals of the participating universities.

The exam is held for admission to Undergraduate / Integrated Program / B.Voc., Post Graduate Program and the Research programs in the participating universities.

Important Dates

Online registration: till April 13

Exam date: May 25 and 26

Issue of admit card: May 10

CUCET result: June 21

