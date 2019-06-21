CUCET Result 2019 Released @ Cucetexam.in; Direct Link Here

CUCET result 2019: Results, score card and other details are available on cucetexam.in.

CUTCET result 2019: The results for Central Universities Common Entrance Test or CUCET have been released. The CUCET results are released on the official website of the Common Entrance Test which is being conducted for admission to various courses in various Central Universities. The CUCET results can be accessed from the official link provided here under this story. CUCET results have been released for the tests held on May 25 and 26. Central University of Rajasthan was the officiating university this year. The results and other details can be accessed from cucetexam.in.

CUCET results 2019: Direct link

Download your CUCET results and scorecard from the direct link provided here:

CUCET results 2019 direct link

Candidates may check their CUCET results after entering their roll number and date of birth on the direct link provided above.

Candidates were allowed to apply for the CUCET at the official website till April 13.

14 Central Universities, established by an Act of Parliament and the Bengaluru Dr. B. R. Ambedkar School of Economics registered under the Karnataka Societies Registration Act of 1960, jointly organize Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET -2019) for various Programmes.

CUCET is conducted jointly by these institutes: Central University of Haryana, Central University of Jammu, Central University of Jharkhand, Central University of Kashmir, Central University of Karnataka, Central University of Kerala, Central University of Punjab, Central University of Rajasthan, Central University of South Bihar, Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Central University of Assam, Mahatma Gandhi Central University Bihar, Bengaluru Dr. B. R. Ambedkar School of Economics, Central University of Tamil Nadu and Assam University, Silchar

Other details regarding admission are available on the web portals of the participating universities.

The exam is held for admission to Undergraduate / Integrated Program / B.Voc., Post Graduate Program and the Research programs in the participating universities.

