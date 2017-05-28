CBSE Class 12 Board Result Announced; Check Now At Cbseresults.nic.in

The board class declared the CBSE Class 12 results of around 11 lakhs students today.
Where to check CBSE class 12 board exam result 2017?
The result is available on the official results portal for CBSE, that is Cbseresults.nic.in. The result was declared around 10:20 am today.
How to check CBSE class 12 board exam result 2017?
Students who have appeared for the exam this year can check their result by following the steps explained below:
CBSE class 12 result 2017 available at Cbseresults.nic.in
Step one: Go to CBSE Results portal: cbseresults.nic.in
Step two: Click on the result link for class 12 board exam.
Step three: Enter your exam roll number, school number, and centre number.
Step four: View and download your result.
CBSE Class 12 Results: 5 Things Students Should Know
Students should take a printout of the score card as displayed online as this will serve as provisional score card until they obtain the original marks sheet and certificates from their respective schools.
Students must also keep in mind that the marks mentioned on the physical marks sheet only will be considered final so they should obtain the same as soon as possible.
CBSE Class 12 Results 2017: Know Board's Pass Criteria, Grading, Merit Certificate
Due to large number of students trying to check their results on the website, there is a possibility that the website might crash or the server might be busy. In such cases students should not panic and wait for some time before checking their result again.
