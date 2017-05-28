CBSE Class 12 Board Result Announced; Check Now At Cbseresults.nic.in CBSE 12th result 2017 has been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for class 12 board exams which were conducted in March and April this year. The results are available on the official results portal of the board.

100 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE Class 12 Result Announced; Check Now At Cbseresults.nic.in New Delhi: CBSE 12th result 2017 has been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for class 12 board exams which were conducted in March and April this year. The results are available on the official results portal of the board. This year the CBSE class 12 results were mired in much controversy with the board first deciding to remove the Marks Moderation Policy, then Delhi High Court ordering the board that the board cannot change the rules last minute. MHRD which had been consulted by the board had said that the moderation policy would be implemented this year in CBSE class 12 results but there would be no spiking of marks.



Where to check CBSE class 12 board exam result 2017?



The result is available on the official results portal for CBSE, that is Cbseresults.nic.in. The result was declared around 10:20 am today.



How to check CBSE class 12 board exam result 2017?



Students who have appeared for the exam this year can check their result by following the steps explained below: CBSE class 12 result 2017 available at Cbseresults.nic.in CBSE Class 12 Result has been released in the official website, cbse.nic.in

Step one: Go to CBSE Results portal: cbseresults.nic.in



Step two: Click on the result link for class 12 board exam.



Step three: Enter your exam roll number, school number, and centre number.



Step four: View and download your result.



CBSE Class 12 Results: 5 Things Students Should Know



Students should take a printout of the score card as displayed online as this will serve as provisional score card until they obtain the original marks sheet and certificates from their respective schools.



Students must also keep in mind that the marks mentioned on the physical marks sheet only will be considered final so they should obtain the same as soon as possible.



CBSE Class 12 Results 2017: Know Board's Pass Criteria, Grading, Merit Certificate



Due to large number of students trying to check their results on the website, there is a possibility that the website might crash or the server might be busy. In such cases students should not panic and wait for some time before checking their result again.



