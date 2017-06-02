CBSE 10th Result 2017: Know How To Check Marks CBSE Class 10 result 2017 will be declared at cbseresults.nic.in. Know how to check marks.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Steps To Check CBSE 10th Result 2017 New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the Class 10 result 2017 soon. While many 'expected' dates are available online, no official confirmation has been given by the Board yet. Students should know about the result checking procedure in order to check the marks at ease. Result related updates will be available at cbse.nic.in. The Board will announce the result with the help of National Informatics Centre (NIC), Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.



Though every attempt will be taken by the Board to ensure that students check their marks in time; however large number of logins at a time may slow down the website for a while. Students and parents are advised not to panic in such cases and retry a bit later.



Results will be available at results.nic.in and results.gov.in.



How to check CBSE Class 10 Result 2017?

Go to the official web portal (links given above)

Enter the details asked for (roll number, date of birth, school number and center number)

Submit the details

Get the result

Take a printout



Soon after getting the result, students should cross check the entries there. Important details like name (spelling, particularly), date of birth and other information must be checked properly. Issues, if any, must be taken to the notice of the Board immediately.



An offline alternative for checking CBSE 10th result is getting the result by SMS. Students can avail SMS service. SMS, in the format given below, can be sent to 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre).



