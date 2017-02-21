CBSE Board Exam: How To Score Well In English

EMAIL PRINT CBSE Board Exam: How To Score Well In English New Delhi: CBSE Board Exam for class 12 students will start on March 9 with English. Students often take English to be the easiest paper and devote less time on preparing for English in comparison to other subjects. This is a foolhardy since score in English can influence the aggregate score. It is one of the compulsory subjects and many universities in India give weightage to score in English during admission to undergraduate courses. The importance of English can also be assessed from the fact that BITSAT conducted by BITS, Pilani has English Proficiency as a constituent of the online test.



Here we bring you five tips which will help you score good marks in English.



Unseen Passage: Unseen passage is one section in which you can score great deal. Before reading the passage, take a cursory glance at the questions related to the passage. Now read the passage and underline sentences or phrases which match with those in the questions. This will help you write answers more quickly, thus saving time. To prepare for unseen passages, practice past year question papers and sample papers.



Writing Section: The one single mantra to ace the writing section is to remember the format for letters, essay etc. These questions often carry 10 marks. A wise way to approach such questions is to first write points you should cover in your answer in a rough sheet/section. Stick to the word limit mentioned in the question. Writing a longer answer would not fetch you more marks. So just try to wrap up all your ideas in the given word limit.



Grammar: The only way to score good in grammar section is by practicing as much as you can. Many students fall short in this particular section. Practice as many sample papers as you can. Also attempt chapter-wise questions which will help you focus on individual topics such as tense, voice, speech etc.



Literature: Literature is the most interesting part of the whole question paper. Read all the chapters carefully and study all explanatory notes specially for poems. If you find any poem or story difficult to understand, take help from seniors or your teachers but make sure that you understand each chapter. Make sure that you don not confuse the names of characters and authors.



Write neat and precise answers: This is the most important point. Try and stick to your best handwriting while writing answers in exam. Also make sure that your answers are precise, specially when writing essays and letters. Do not beat around the bush and state your ideas clearly and in a coherent way.



Click here for more news on



Click here for more



CBSE Board Exam for class 12 students will start on March 9 with English. Students often take English to be the easiest paper and devote less time on preparing for English in comparison to other subjects. This is a foolhardy since score in English can influence the aggregate score. It is one of the compulsory subjects and many universities in India give weightage to score in English during admission to undergraduate courses. The importance of English can also be assessed from the fact that BITSAT conducted by BITS, Pilani has English Proficiency as a constituent of the online test.Here we bring you five tips which will help you score good marks in English.Unseen passage is one section in which you can score great deal. Before reading the passage, take a cursory glance at the questions related to the passage. Now read the passage and underline sentences or phrases which match with those in the questions. This will help you write answers more quickly, thus saving time. To prepare for unseen passages, practice past year question papers and sample papers.The one single mantra to ace the writing section is to remember the format for letters, essay etc. These questions often carry 10 marks. A wise way to approach such questions is to first write points you should cover in your answer in a rough sheet/section. Stick to the word limit mentioned in the question. Writing a longer answer would not fetch you more marks. So just try to wrap up all your ideas in the given word limit.The only way to score good in grammar section is by practicing as much as you can. Many students fall short in this particular section. Practice as many sample papers as you can. Also attempt chapter-wise questions which will help you focus on individual topics such as tense, voice, speech etc.Literature is the most interesting part of the whole question paper. Read all the chapters carefully and study all explanatory notes specially for poems. If you find any poem or story difficult to understand, take help from seniors or your teachers but make sure that you understand each chapter. Make sure that you don not confuse the names of characters and authors.This is the most important point. Try and stick to your best handwriting while writing answers in exam. Also make sure that your answers are precise, specially when writing essays and letters. Do not beat around the bush and state your ideas clearly and in a coherent way.Click here for more news on CBSE Board Exam Click here for more Education News