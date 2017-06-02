CBSE 10th Result 2017: Microsoft To Host At Bing.com, Know How To Check

CBSE 10th result 2017 will be available at cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check the same at bing.com.

Education | Written by | Updated: June 02, 2017 13:08 IST
CBSE 10th Result 2017: Microsoft To Host At Bing.com, Know How To Check

CBSE 10th Result 2017 Can Be Checked At Bing.com As Well

New Delhi:  CBSE's silence over the class 10 result declaration date is something which has caused widespread panic among students more than anything else right now. With no exact date for the result, students are taking over the social media platforms for releasing their anguish. Talking to NDTV about the result declaration, a senior Board official mentioned that as of now no date has been finalized and most probably a date will be confirmed on Friday. However certain sections of the media are saying that the Board will declare the result on June 3, 2017.

Keeping aside the speculations, students are suggested not to panic and stress out themselves and focus on the ways to check the result. Given that large number of students will login at a time to check the result, it is imperative that students should know alternative ways of checking the results.

As another option, students can go to bing.com for the CBSE class 10 result. Though the Board and its official websites will host the result, in order to beat the traffic and check the result quickly students can opt for Microsoft's Bing. In a 'first of its kind' endeavor, students won't have to leave the search engine and can get the result, conveniently.
cbse 10th result 2017

CBSE 10th Result 2017 On Bing.com, Here's How You Can Check


How to check CBSE Class 10 result using Bing?
Go to bing.com
Type CBSE 10th result 2017
Once the result is declared, you can access the result there itself


