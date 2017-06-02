CBSE 10th Result 2017: Microsoft To Host At Bing.com, Know How To Check

Keeping aside the speculations, students are suggested not to panic and stress out themselves and focus on the ways to check the result. Given that large number of students will login at a time to check the result, it is imperative that students should know alternative ways of checking the results.
As another option, students can go to bing.com for the CBSE class 10 result. Though the Board and its official websites will host the result, in order to beat the traffic and check the result quickly students can opt for Microsoft's Bing. In a 'first of its kind' endeavor, students won't have to leave the search engine and can get the result, conveniently.
How to check CBSE Class 10 result using Bing?
Go to bing.com
Type CBSE 10th result 2017
Once the result is declared, you can access the result there itself
