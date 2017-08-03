AIIMS PhD Programme 2017: Online Registration Begins, Exam On 8 September Online registration has begun for PhD programme at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Candidates who had applied earlier (through notification dated 11 May 2017) shall have to apply again as new seats have been added by the institute in various disciplines.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT AIIMS PhD Programme 2017: Online Registration Begins, Exam On 8 September New Delhi: Online registration has begun for PhD programme at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Online applications can be submitted till 17 August 2017 (5.00 pm). AIIMS will conduct examination for granting admission to PhD programme on 8 September 2017 at Delhi (NCR). Candidates should note that those who had applied before (through notification dated 11 May 2017) shall have to apply again as new seats have been added by the institute in various disciplines. Detailed notification has been released at aiimsexams.org.



The admission process is for the July 2017 session of PhD programme. Result for the January 2017 session was declared in February. The result was declared on the basis of written test (Stage I and Stage II) held on Saturday, 11 February, 2017 and Departmental Clinical / Practical / Lab based Assessment (Stage III) held 21 February, 2017.



Candidates can expect the result of the CBT exam of July session on 13 September and after departmental assessment, the final result will be out on 27 September.



Candidates can access their result online at aiimsexams.org, as and when it will be released. Selected candidates shall have to join the PhD programme latest by 14 October 2017.



Click here for more



Online registration has begun for PhD programme at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Online applications can be submitted till 17 August 2017 (5.00 pm). AIIMS will conduct examination for granting admission to PhD programme on 8 September 2017 at Delhi (NCR). Candidates should note that those who had applied before (through notification dated 11 May 2017) shall have to apply again as new seats have been added by the institute in various disciplines. Detailed notification has been released at aiimsexams.org.The admission process is for the July 2017 session of PhD programme. Result for the January 2017 session was declared in February. The result was declared on the basis of written test (Stage I and Stage II) held on Saturday, 11 February, 2017 and Departmental Clinical / Practical / Lab based Assessment (Stage III) held 21 February, 2017.Candidates can expect the result of the CBT exam of July session on 13 September and after departmental assessment, the final result will be out on 27 September.Candidates can access their result online at aiimsexams.org, as and when it will be released. Selected candidates shall have to join the PhD programme latest by 14 October 2017.Click here for more Education News