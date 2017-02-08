AICTE GPAT 2017 All India Merit List Out: Know How To Check

EMAIL PRINT AICTE GPAT 2017 All India Merit List Out: Know How To Check New Delhi: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) announced the All India Merit list based on the scores obtained by the candidates in computer based Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2017 conducted online from 28th Jan 2017. The merit list indicates Rank, Candidate Roll number, Total Score, Category and Qualified/Not-Qualified status of all the candidates. The GPAT 2017 exam score will be valid for one year from the date of announcement of the result for admission in PG programme.



The Scorecard is valid only for one year for the purpose of obtaining scholarship in M. Pharmacy course.

After completing M. Pharm Degree if someone is interested in getting registered for Ph.D. degree and availing National Doctoral Scholarship the validity of the GPAT scorecard shall be three years.



AICTE GPAT 2017 Merit List: How to check



Got to the official website of AICTE GPAT; http://www.aicte-gpat.in

Click on the "All India Merit List" in the home page

Check your roll number or names in the all India merit list appears in the next page



