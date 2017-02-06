Budget
Shootout Between Police And Criminals Near Delhi Metro Station, 1 Arrested

Delhi | | Updated: February 06, 2017 09:03 IST
Criminals reportedly fired at Delhi police personnel outside Nehru Place metro station in south Delhi.

New Delhi:  Shots rang out early this morning near a metro station in south Delhi as the police chased a wanted criminal with a Rs 25,000 reward on him. The man, Akbar, was arrested after the encounter.

The shootout took place at Nehru Place before the start of metro operations, so there were no commuters.

The police reportedly acted on a tip and laid a trap for the alleged criminal, identified only as Akbar.

Akbar and his aide allegedly fired when they saw the police, who were in bulletproof jackets. 13 rounds of bullets were fired.

Akbar's accomplice managed to run away.

