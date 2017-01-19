Restaurant Manager To Be Tried For Hitting Woman Customer At South Delhi Mall

The manager of a well known south Delhi restaurant has been summoned by a local court in a criminal case that was filed against him in 2015 by a woman customer. The woman, in her complaint, had claimed that the manager had assaulted her, and the rest of her family while they were dining at the restaurant, which is located in one of south Delhi's leading malls - DLF Place.The court, which refused to quash criminal proceedings against the restaurant manager, said that the police case and charge sheet were filed based on CCTV footage and eyewitness statements.After reviewing the statements given by the woman (before a magistrate) and video footage, which was part of the police's investigation, Additional Sessions Judge Ramesh Kumar said, "I am of the considered view that there was, prima facie, sufficient material against the accused to frame charge against him."According to the complaint, the woman customer had a quarrel with another customer while dining at the restaurant with her family. The accused manager intervened and began abusing her and her family members. The manager also allegedly pushed them.The complaint also states that the manager helped the other customer escape.The restaurant manager, Devashish Rawat, is facing charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. These include assault without grave provocation, and harbouring an offender.In his plea against the summoning order, the accused restaurant manger said that the lower court had made a mistake in framing charges against him. He claimed that there was no dispute, altercation or even a remote fight between him and the complainant.