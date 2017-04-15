Porn Video On Delhi's Rajiv Chowk Metro Station Screen: Report

Delhi | | Updated: April 15, 2017 15:32 IST
Commuters spotted a porn clip playing on a screen at the Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station.

New Delhi:  A video is going viral on social media of porn being played out on a big screen at one of the busiest metro stations in Delhi. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited or DMRC has formed a committee to probe the incident, reports news agency ANI.

The video, shot by a commuter, shows scores of commuters walking by, as a pornographic clip plays on one of the big screen in the background. Some people can be seen shooting videos with their cellphones.

The DMRC says the screen on which porn played was reserved for commercials, according to ANI.

The incident took place on April 9.

