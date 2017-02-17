Ola, Uber Drivers' Strike: Court Raps Taxi Unions, Orders Police To Ensure Safety

Taking a serious view of incidents of violence against vehicles and drivers of app-based cab companies Ola and Uber, Delhi High Court today directed Delhi Police to immediately ensure their safety. At the same the time, the court said that two drivers' unions have to "get it out of their head" that they can "extract" something from these companies by agitations as they do with the government."You cannot demand anything from plaintiffs except by peaceful commercial negotiations," the court said, telling the two drivers' unions to change their mindset."Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) or any other officer of equal rank nominated by Commissioner of Police is requested to forthwith ensure that drivers/owners having contract with plaintiffs (Ola and Uber) and wanting to ply are not stopped or blocked from plying and that their vehicles are not damaged," Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw said.The direction came after Ola and Uber contended that despite the court's orders earlier this week restraining the two drivers' unions from blocking or interfering with their services, there have been incidents of violence including burning of a cab.The two unions - Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi (SDAD) and Rajdhani Tourist Drivers' Union - denied responsibility for such incidents of violence.While SDAD said it has been agitating peacefully with permission, Rajdhani contended that it was only operating tourist cabs and it was SDAD which was involved in the incidents of violence.The court, however, noted in its order that "if not by the defendants (SDAD and Rajdhani), then the incidents are happening at behest of the defendants as no one else would be interested in indulging therein".It said if such incidents continue the defendants only would stand to lose as people would adopt other means of transport and will no longer have faith in them.The court said that if the unions were unhappy with the rates fixed by Ola and Uber, then they have other options, like running as black and yellow taxis, open to them.It said the unions have to "get it out of their head" that they can "extract" something from these companies by agitations as they do with the government, because these business modules will then go away from here and move to "better cities" where they can operate.The court asked the unions to spread the word that such incidents of violence should not happen so that a peaceful atmosphere is created for a meeting with Ola and Uber."You cannot demand anything from plaintiffs except by peaceful commercial negotiations," the court said and listed the matter for further hearing on February 28.During the hearing, Ola and Uber said they have made several efforts for dialogue, but they cannot have meetings while these incidents of violence and "hooliganism" are occurring.The companies also said that these incidents started after the high court and the government said they are part of the system and set up a panel to formulate a scheme to regulate them.