Minor Poses As Beggar, Snatches iPhone From Brazilian Couple

Delhi | | Updated: December 29, 2016 04:47 IST
The couple was taking selfies outside the Temple when a boy snatched the iPhone and fled.

New Delhi:  A minor boy, who posed as a beggar, snatched an iPhone from a Brazilian couple who were taking selfies outside the Akshardham Temple in east Delhi, following which the juvenile was apprehended after an hour of search.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening when Pietro Gustavo Robin and his wife Jersey were taking selfies outside the Temple, police said.

A minor boy came to them asking for alms and when they refused, he waited and then snatched the iPhone and fled, they added.

They made a PCR call and police started looking for the juvenile who was apprehended from Shashi Garden within an hour, they said.

Pietro is a journalist while Jersey works as a lawyer.

They had come to India after their marriage.

