Delhi Woman Jumps Off 20-Feet Balcony To Escape Alleged Rapists

A 26-year-old woman reportedly jumped off from 20-feet high balcony of a flat in east Delhi to escape the five men, who allegedly raped her for hours, police said. The injured woman, a mother of two, walked on the streets without even a shred of clothing, begging for help but no one came to her rescue, woman told police. All the accused have been arrested.The incident occurred on Saturday when the woman, who lives in Munirka with her two children, was picked up from South Delhi by one of the accused Vikas known to her and was taken to a flat in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area, police said."The woman left with him and on the way met two of his friends. The three brought her to the flat where their other friends were already present," police said.The accused men, according to her statement, threatened her and forced her to consume alcohol and when she got drunk, they allegedly locked her in the flat and took turns to rape her till early morning on Sunday.At around 5.30 am, the woman managed to reach the balcony and jumped. She alerted some passersby about the incident. One of them informed the police."The woman was admitted to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for medical treatment and examination. She has sustained minor injuries in her legs," a senior police officer said.The five men, Lakshay Bhalla, Vikas Kumar, Naveen, Swarit and Prateek have been arrested. While four of the accused work in call centres in Noida, Swarit works as an engineer in Tech Mahindra.Police said further investigation is on since the woman has been changing her statement.