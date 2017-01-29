Delhi: Woman Abandons 4-Month Daughter Near Jungle, Arrested

A woman in Delhi has been arrested for allegedly abandoning her four-month-old child from her ex-husband because her current husband was "irritated" with the infant's cries, police said today.Mobina Khatoon (18) allegedly abandoned her daughter yesterday around 6 PM in the jungle behind Hanuman temple, MB Road, said a senior police officer.The child was found and the police team started care of the child and has been named 'Dakshina', he said.The police team spread information about the girl child in the area using social and electronic media."She was spotted by a priest of the temple. The child was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre. Doctors said she was in stable condition," the officer said.Police went through the CCTV footages of the temple area and began searching for her parents. The team got a clue about the accused persons and arrested Irshad Ali (33) and his wife Mobina, he added.Mobina was earlier married to another man and gave birth to the baby, whose real name is Nagma, in September last year, he said.Her husband Raju deserted her and went to Nepal but she married Irshad Ali and was living with him."Ali was irritated with the baby girl as she used to cry a lot. He even threatened to kill the child and pressured Mobina to abandon her," said the officer.A case under section 317 (Exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years, by parent or person having care of it) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Pul Prahladpur police station.The child has been handed over to an NGO, and she will be produced before Child Welfare Committee on Monday. Both the accused will be produced in the court tomorrow.Ali is working as a labourer and has four children including two daughters. His eldest daughter is 15 years old and youngest son is five years old.