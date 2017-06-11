Delhi Government Starts Process To Procure 2,000 New Buses

The Delhi Transport Department has started the process of procuring 2,000 new buses with the first lot expected to hit the roads by early next year.The government will buy 1,000 buses each for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the cluster scheme of the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DMITS)."Right now the thinking is to go for 1,000 buses each for the DTC and the cluster scheme, considering the factors of available depot space and the speed with which the manufacturers can deliver the buses."The first batch of the buses is expected to arrive early next year," said a senior government official.The process of floating a tender is expected to be started in next few months, said the officer.At present, around 5,200 buses, including 4,000 DTC and 2,200 cluster scheme buses, are plying across the city, but there is a need of 16,000 more buses to deal with the growing passenger traffic.The process of procuring new buses was stuck up for some times due to different reasons with the AAP government being attacked by the BJP and the Congress for not being able to buy even a single bus during its over two-year rule.