Delhi Budget To Be 'Symbol' Of People-Centric Governance: Government

The Delhi government's upcoming budget will be a symbol of people-centric governance, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said, as preparations rolled out for his government's annual financial statement.Like last year, education and health sectors are likely to take big chunk of budget that may be tabled in the Delhi Assembly in the first week of March.Mr Sisodia, who also holds finance portfolio, said efficient utilisation of tax with "honesty and transparency" has always been his government's driving force."Preparation of #DelhiBudget2017 begins! Every provision carefully being reviewed, it will be a symbol of People Centric Governance," the Deputy Chief Minister tweeted.In another tweet, Mr Sisodia said, "Efficient utilization of tax with honesty and transparency has always been our driving force. Really excited about #DelhiBudget2017."in 2016, the AAP government had presented a Rs 46,600- crore annual budget and out of the total amount it had set aside Rs 10,690 crore for Education while Rs 5,259 were allocated for Health.For the 2017-18 budget, Delhi government has decided to do away with the Plan and Non-Plan expenditure classification and replace them with 'Capital and Revenue'.This came in line with the budgetary reforms being introduced by the Centre of the Union Budget.