Centre Gives Green Nod To Redevelop Pragati Maidan

The Centre has given green nod for redeveloping Pragati Maidan in the heart of the national capital by setting up a world class Integrated Exhibitioncum-Convention Centre (IECC) at a cost of Rs 1,677 crore.The environment ministry has given the green approval to the proposed project with some riders after taking into account the recommendations of its expert panel.A letter granting the environment clearance was issued yesterday to the implementing agency India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO). PTI has seen a copy of the letter.The investment cost of the project is estimated to be Rs 1,677 crore. The project is likely to generate 250-300 employment opportunities during the construction phase, according to the letter.Among conditions specified, ITPO -- a mini-ratna PSU has been asked to obtain all necessary clearances from all relevant agencies, including town planning authority before commencement of work.It has been told to redevelop Pragati Maidan as per the the local building bye-laws and also barricade the construction site before work begins, besides taking measures to prevent dust, smoke and other air pollution.The PSU further has been asked to ensure that disposal of muck during the construction phase does not create any adverse effect on the neighbouring communities.It has been informed to plant minimum one tree for every 80 square metre of land. The existing trees will be counted for this purpose, the letter said.Any appeal against this clearance will lie with the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the ministry added.