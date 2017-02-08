Central Delhi Worst Affected By Traffic Snarls: Government

Central Delhi is the most affected place in terms of traffic jams while east Delhi sees least congestion on roads, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.Asaf Ali road, Shradhanand Marg, JLN marg, Chawari Bazar, Chelmsford road, Netaji Subhash Marg, Faiz Raod crossing, Karol Bagh market, Arya Samaj road and Shankar road in Central Delhi witness the maximum traffic snarls, Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.Least traffic jams are seen in east Delhi.Some areas which are affected by traffic snarls in east Delhi include ISBT Anand Vijar, Mukarba Chowk, Shastri Park, Akshardham and Mayur Vihar metro station, he said."Delhi Police has taken various steps to combat problem of traffic congestion including prosecution of violators, action against improper parking, educating motorists on road safety," the minister said."Police has also prepared a traffic management plan to provide safe and smooth flow of traffic on Delhi roads which includes focus on regulation, road safety education, engineering solution measures and intensive quality enforcement," Mr Ahir added.