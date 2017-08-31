15-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Gangraped In Delhi; One Arrested

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three people in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla following which one of the accused was arrested, the police said on Wednesday.The incident happened on the intervening night of August 28 and 29. The girl told the police that one of the accused, who was her friend, invited her for an outing. Two more friends of the accused joined them and the trio raped the girl, they added.After raping her, they threatened her of dire consequences if she talked about the incident to anyone and dumped her outside her home in Shastri Nagar, the police said.Her parents approached the police after she narrated her ordeal to them. A case was registered and one of the accused, 20-year-old Chhanu was arrested, they added.He was sent to 14-days' judicial custody. The other two accused are absconding.