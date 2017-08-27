11 Of A Family Die In Truck-Jeep Crash In Ahmedabad

Preliminary investigations revealed the jeep driver lost control and the vehicle went onto the wrong side of the road.

Cities | | Updated: August 27, 2017 12:47 IST
11 Of A Family Die In Truck-Jeep Crash In Ahmedabad

The family was headed towards their native place in Bhavnagar (Representational Image)

Ahmedabad:  Eleven members of a family died when their jeep collided with a truck in Ahmedabad this morning, police said.

The accident, in which one person was injured, took place near Tagdi village of Ahmedabad district. "Eleven members of a Mumbai-based family, including five women, died, while one teenage boy was critically injured in the accident on the Dhandhuka-Barwala Road," said District Superintendent of Police R V Asari.

Preliminary investigations revealed the jeep driver lost control and the vehicle went onto the wrong side of the road, resulting in a head-on collision with the truck coming from the opposite direction, he said.

"The family was headed towards Vallabhipur, their native place (in Bhavnagar district). On the way, it appears the driver fell asleep at the wheel, following which the jeep went onto the wrong side of the road. Prima facie, the truck driver was not at fault," said Mr Asari.

