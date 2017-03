Police said fire-fighters were rushed to scene but it was too late to save the couple.

International car racer Ashwin Sundar and his wife were killed in an accident on Saturday after their car crashed into a tree in Chennai after midnight.Ashwin, 32, was the national champion in F4 category in 2012 and 2013.A video of the blazing fire was posted on social media by eyewitnesses who said they were unable to rescue the couple due to the intense heat from the flames.Police said fire-fighters were rushed to scene but it was too late to save the couple.An investigation has been launched.