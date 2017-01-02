Women Allegedly Molested On Bengaluru's Famous MG Road On New Year's Eve

Several women were allegedly molested and heckled on Bengaluru's famous MG Road on New Year's Eve by some men even as cops struggled to control thousands of revelers who had poured out on the streets at midnight.
Highlights
- Women allegedly molested in Bengaluru as cops controlled crowd
- Journalist published photos of women pleading with cops on New Year's Eve
- Report said women were seen running to cops for help, some holding shoes
Bengaluru, which prides itself as a city safe for women, is in shock after a photojournalist from the newspaper Bangalore Mirror alleged that he had seen several distraught women approaching police women and complaining that hooligans had molested them and made lewd remarks during the New Year celebrations on December 31.
Photos published by the newspaper show the women pleading with cops.
The newspaper report said the young women were seen running towards cops for help, some holding shoes in their hands as they tried to get away faster from their attackers. Some, the report said, were weeping.
The city police say no complaint has been registered so far, but they are gathering more information about what happened that night.