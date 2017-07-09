Experts Brainstorm To Improve Last-Mile Connectivity Of Bengaluru Metro

With more than 3 lakh passengers using its services daily, the Bengaluru Metro has become a popular mode of transport in the city.But despite its popularity, last minute connectivity from the metro stations have been a concern for metro users. In order to address this, an event was held in Bengaluru where people converged to share their idea to improve usage of the city's public transport system.Organised by Station Access and Mobility Programme (STAMP), the event saw people sharing their ideas to help people commute from metro stations more easily.Vikekananda Hallekere, Founder & CEO, Metro Bikes explained his App to NDTV. "Once a commuter get down from the metro station, he can take up a scooter, ride himself to the destination and drop off the vehicle there. We have created thousands of touch points across the city from where a commuter can pick up and drop the vehicle according to his/her convenience. We also have runner boys who can deliver the vehicle to a commuter if we don't have a touch point," he said.Participants also shared apps that had information on parking areas near stations, and also apps to digitally allow rides between different forms of public transport and another for ride sharing."People driving in empty cars can instead car pool and share fuel costs. This app will connect people getting down from the metro stations," KMN Rao, Founder and Director, Quick Ride told NDTV.The programme received good response from the participants. "This particular programme and if it really works I think it will increase our ridership and it will definitely cause convenience and less packed condition in the city," said Vasanth Rao, General Manager - Finance, BMRCL (Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited).