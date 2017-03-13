Arunachal Student Allegedly Thrashed In Bengaluru, Forced To Lick Shoe

My office is pursuing this case. When we are talking of the safety of Indians abroad such incidents in our own country are very saddening. https://t.co/l9jnkoyVHa - Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 13, 2017

A student from Arunachal Pradesh was allegedly assaulted in Bengaluru by his landlord who, according to him, also forced him to lick his shoes for using excessive water, the police said.Higio Gungtey, 22, was allegedly assaulted by his landlord Hemanth Kumar on March 6 after an argument over the usage of water. Other tenants in Mr Kumar's building, he said, complained of water shortage due to excessive use of water by Mr Gungtey.Mr Gungtey said the owner, who according to him was drunk when the incident occurred, "banged the door, locked it and without any reason, started beating... he also made me lick his shoes.""He also threatened to take me to police. He hit me continuously, I was bleeding," he told police.The landlord is facing multiple charges including assault, criminal intimidation, based on a complaint by Mr Gungtey. He, however, is out on bail.A section of the North Eastern community in Bengaluru called it a racist attack.The police assured the North East community in the city that the accused will face additional charges if racist angle is proved."We have registered the case. We will further investigate the matter," Hemant Nimbalkar, Additional Commissioner of Police, said."Saddening", said union Minister Kiren Rijiju commenting on the incident.He tweeted, "My office pursuing this case. When we are talking of safety of Indians abroad such incidents in our country are very saddening".