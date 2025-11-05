"Red Apple" To "Historic Win": Mamdani's New York Victory Divides US Media

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani was elected as the 111th mayor of New York City, defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa. The 34-year-old Indian-origin lawmaker's victory was marked by a pile of historic firsts -- first South Asian and Muslim mayor, New York City's youngest leader in over a century and arguably the most influential democratic socialist in the United States.

Mamdani, a state assemblyman from Queens, secured the top post in New York City with more than 50 per cent of the vote. Sixty-seven-year-old Cuomo, who was endorsed by US President Donald Trump, finished second with just over 40 per cent of the votes, while Republican Sliva got just seven per cent of the votes.

Besides winning the New York mayoral elections, the Democrats also emerged victorious in gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey, in outcomes largely seen as declining public support for Trump's second presidency. But it was Mamdani's rise that saw the most polarising coverage in US media.

While the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal hailed the Indian-origin lawmaker's victory as historic, the New York Post pegged it as the rise of Marxism in the city.

Here's A Look At How US Media Covered Mamdani's Victory

New York Post

Rupert Murdoch-owned publication released its Wednesday paper cover early. It featured an animated picture of Mamdani holding the communist hammer and sickle symbol, with the words "The Red Apple".

The headline read: "On your Marx, get set, Zo! Socialist Mamdani wins race for the mayor."

Tomorrow's cover: Zohran Mamdani wins 2025 NYC mayoral election https://t.co/HwAuNmCFtL pic.twitter.com/nshFKpcvLE — New York Post (@nypost) November 5, 2025

The New Yorker

The New Yorker also shared a sneak peek at the cover of next week's issue, which celebrated Zohran Mamdani's historic win. The cover depicted a caricature of Mamdani standing among common New Yorkers inside the city's lifeline - the subway train.

A sneak peek at the cover of next week's issue, which celebrates Zohran Mamdani's historic win. #NewYorkerCovershttps://t.co/ple5slwnqc pic.twitter.com/mRCma94cTL — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) November 5, 2025

The New York Times

The New York Times, one of America's leading dailies, highlighted Mamdani's "improbable run" in its coverage.

"MAMDANI SEALS VICTORY IN IMPROBABLE RUN," read the publication's lead headline.

It also highlighted that "surge of voter energy lifts democratic socialist to New York mayor."

Washington Post

Mamdani remained absent from The Washington Post's front page. However, it led with "5 takeaways from Democrats' big night".

The publication also carried a story on Trump's reaction to the election results and how California Governor Gavin Newsom and allies "delivered a redistricting counterpunch against Trump".

Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal led with how "Democrats Dent Trump's Coalition With Three Big Election Wins".

With publication also carried stories on how Mamdani went from little-known socialist lawmaker to New York mayor.

CNN

Instead of Mamdani, CNN's lead story also focused on Democrats' victory at large. "Democrats sweep major races as voters send Trump a message," read the publication's headline.

But, it did carry "The inside story of Zohran Mamdani's triumph and what happens next for New York".