Zohran Mamdani Isn't New York Mayor Yet But Already Faces MAGA's Heat

Ever since Zohran Mamdani clinched a surprising victory in the Democratic primary for New York's mayoral polls, he has found himself in the crosshairs of Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters.

If elected in November, Mr Mamdani would become the first Muslim mayor in New York City's history.

While many have opposed Zohran Mamdani's policies, such as supporting affordable housing, MAGA supporters are targeting him over his religious identity.

Conservative social media personality Laura Loomer wrote, "New York City will be destroyed, Muslims will start committing jihad all over New York and that NYC is about to see 9/11 2.0."

New York City just handed its Democrat mayoral primary to @ZohranKMamdani, a communist jihadi backed by New York's communist Attorney General Letitia James @TishJames and raised by a father who believes terrorism is justified as "anti-colonial resistance."



Trevor Loudon… pic.twitter.com/zNOco3Niwq — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 26, 2025

Islamophobic posts targeting Mamdani were shared by prominent MAGA faces such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, US representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district. She shared a post showing a digitally altered picture of the Statue of Liberty covered in a black burqa.

This hits hard. pic.twitter.com/YUrNTZW5lq — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???????? (@mtgreenee) June 25, 2025

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk also referred to the 9/11 attacks in a recent post. He wrote, "24 years ago a group of Muslims killed 2,753 people on 9/11. Now a Muslim Socialist is on pace to run New York City."

24 years ago a group of Muslims killed 2,753 people on 9/11



Now a Muslim Socialist is on pace to run New York City — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 25, 2025

Sharing a picture of Zohran Mamdani from a social gathering, Republican Nancy Mace, a US Representative from South Carolina, wrote, "After 9/11 we said 'Never Forget.' I think we sadly have forgotten."

After 9/11 we said "Never Forget."



I think we sadly have forgotten. pic.twitter.com/f3iCXKUIRa — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 25, 2025

US President Donald Trump also launched a scathing attack on Mr Mamdani, calling him a 100 percent Communist Lunatic. He even criticized other progressive leaders who support Mr Mamdani, including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and Senator Chuck Schumer.

Key policies proposed by Mamdani and why MAGA are backers opposing them?

Zohran Mamdani is backed by the Democratic Socialists of America, and that alone makes him unpopular among MAGA supporters. Where Trump seeks tight border control, an anti-refugee stance and a Muslim ban, Mamdani fights for immigrant rights and pro-refugee policies.

Housing for all: Zohran Mamdani supports rent control, the construction of affordable houses for particularly low or middle-income classes and protection of tenants from eviction. MAGA supporters generally favour free market housing policies and landlords' rights.

Anti-war policy: One of the key reasons MAGA supporters oppose Mamdani is that he openly accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, which deeply angers the conservatives who are strongly pro-Israel.

Taxes: While Mamdani has proposed a two percent tax on wealthy individuals to fund public services, MAGA bats for lower taxes and minimal government intervention.

During a Democratic debate, Zohran Mamdani called himself Trump's worst nightmare, positioning himself as a progressive, Muslim immigrant who actively fights for social justice. He also criticised Trump's immigration policies, describing them as authoritarian.





