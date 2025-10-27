"Zohran Mamdani Future Of Democratic Party": Elon Musk Ahead Of Mayoral Polls

New York City mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani has received a shoutout from a former Donald Trump ally, and it's none other than billionaire Elon Musk, who considers the assemblyman the "future" of the Democratic Party.

"Zohran is the future of the Democratic Party," Musk said Monday, responding to a video of New York Governor Kathy Hochul endorsing Mamdani at a rally in New York City. The 33-year-old is running a campaign focused on housing affordability, rent control, and taxing high-income earners.

Zohran is the future of the Democratic Party https://t.co/qwkBimPBby — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2025

The clip Musk shared had Hochul urging supporters to vote for Mamdani to "take back America."

"This is about this November's election," Hochul told the crowd. "But take that energy, that passion, and take it into 2026 so that we can take back the House of Representatives, take the Senate, and take back our country. With your help, we will. Elect Zohran and we take back America."

The October 26 rally in New York City saw Hochul alongside progressives such as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders. Hochul, who first endorsed Mamdani in September through an opinion piece in The New York Times, praised his focus on affordability despite ideological differences. "I am confident that Mamdani has the courage, urgency, and optimism New York City needs," she wrote.

The Democratic nominee faces Republican Curtis Sliwa and Independent Andrew Cuomo in the upcoming election. Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams has chosen not to seek re-election.

The race has grown increasingly contentious following recent remarks by Mamdani that drew criticism from US Vice President JD Vance. Speaking outside a Bronx mosque, Mamdani spoke about the challenges faced by Muslim New Yorkers after 9/11, recalling that his aunt "stopped taking the subway after September 11 because she did not feel safe in her hijab."

"I was advised to keep my faith to myself when I entered politics," Mamdani said. "These are lessons that so many Muslim New Yorkers have been taught. And over these last few days, these lessons have become the closing messages of Andrew Cuomo, Curtis Sliwa, and Eric Adams."

Vance mocked him, saying that, according to Mamdani, "the real victim of 9/11 was his auntie who got some (allegedly) bad looks."