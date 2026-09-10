Zelensky's Plane Was "Almost" Hit By Drone, Says Norwegian PM

A plane carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from Moldova to Oslo for the funeral of Norway's King Harald was almost hit by a drone, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said Wednesday.

"His flight was almost hit by a drone when it was taking off from Moldova. That is the reality he lives in," Store told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

He provided no other details about the incident.

Zelensky arrived in Oslo on Tuesday evening, when he held talks with Store, Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg and Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide on Norwegian military aid, including air-defence support, and civilian assistance.

On Wednesday, Zelensky joined a host of other foreign dignitaries in attending the funeral of King Harald, who died on August 28 aged 89.

Zelensky left Norway after the funeral, headed for Canada and talks with leaders there, Store told NRK.

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