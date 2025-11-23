Zelensky Thanks Trump After His Angry Post On Ungrateful Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sought to win back Donald Trump's favour on Sunday, after the US leader blasted at Kyiv amidst crucial talks in Geneva to end the war with Russia.

The US President, who is known for blowing hot and cold on Ukraine, earlier said on his Truth Social platform that Ukraine's leadership "EXPRESSED ZERO GRATITUDE FOR OUR EFFORTS," referring to his plan to end the nearly four-year conflict, which adhered to some of Moscow's demands.

A few hours later, Zelensky wrote on X: "Ukraine is grateful to the United States, to every American heart, and personally to President Trump for the assistance that -- starting with the Javelins -- has been saving Ukrainian lives."

In Geneva, US and Ukrainian top officials were busy making changes to the 28-point draft plan, with Ukraine saying the latest version included some of its talking points.

"The current version of the document, although still in the final stages of approval, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities," negotiator Rustem Umerov, who is also the secretary of Ukraine's security council, said.

The initial US blueprint heeded to some of Moscow's hardline demands, requiring the invaded country to cede territory, cut its army and pledge never to join NATO. It did also provide for some vague security guarantees and the use of frozen Russian assets to rebuild the war-torn Ukraine.

Trump has given Ukraine until November 27, when the US celebrates Thanksgiving, to approve it, but also signalled there may be some flexibility around the deadline.

Since the start of his second term, US President Donald Trump's position on the Ukraine war has shifted dramatically back and forth.

The Republican billionaire, who initially promised to end the war in "24 hours", went from admiring Russian President Putin and calling Zelensky a "dictator," to slapping Moscow with major sanctions and hinting at Ukraine taking its land back.

