Zelensky Says Ukraine Does Not Want To Rely Solely On Allied Military Aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Kyiv was ramping up domestic military production in cooperation with partners as it aims to guarantee its own defence capabilities and become a donor of security.

"Ukraine does not want to depend only on partners. Ukraine aims to and really can become a donor of security for all our neighbors once it can guarantee its own safety", he told participants in the joint Ukraine-U.S. defense conference in Washington.

Zelenskiy, whose remarks were posted on the presidential website, said the plan was "absolutely realistic."

"I invite all American defense companies to cooperate with Ukraine. I am confident that together we can create a new and powerful arsenal of freedom, which will be a reliable helper for all free nations of the world."

